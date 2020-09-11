6.2-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Chile, EMSC Says

A 6.5-magnitude earthquake has struck near the coast of Northern Chile. No tsunami alert has been issued.
Felt #earthquake (#sismo) M6.3 strikes 136 km S of #Iquique (#Chile) 19 min ago. Please report to: https://t.co/jQLqfzVjsT pic.twitter.com/au780fyIML— EMSC (@LastQuake) September 11, 2020
No possible casualties or damage have been reported so far.
Chile is situated in the easternmost part of the Ring of Fire, a seismically active zone in the Pacific Ocean, where many earthquakes and volcanic eruptions occur, including powerful ones.
