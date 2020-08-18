5.6-Magnitude Quake Hits Guatemala

A 5.6-magnitude earthquake has hit Guatemala, 6 km to the south of Santa Lucía Cotzumalguapa, the country's seismologists said.
Boletín sismológico preliminar de sismo sensible en la ciudad capital con epicentro en Escuintla magnitud de 5.6
Insivumeh Prevención para una Mejor Nación
The quake happened at 10:01 UTC, at a depth of 100 kilometres, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre reported.
The nearest settlement to the epicentre of the quake is Santa Lucía Cotzumalguapa with a population of 62,100 people.
No injuries or damage have been reported so far.
