Venezuela's National Electoral Council Sets December 6 as Parliamentary Elections Date

The opposition coalition, led by Juan Guaido, Venezuela's self-proclaimed president, does not recognize the government-aligned Supreme Court's rulings and has said that it will boycott the vote.
The Supreme Court in June appointed a new National Electoral Council (CNE) ahead of the vote to elect lawmakers to the National Assembly, US News reported.
On Friday, Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro suggested that United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres designate a commission of observers for parliamentary elections to take place in December, noting that he wants the international community to see how Venezuela rebuilds its National Assembly.
Opposition leader Guaido delcared himself interim president in an effort to oust Maduro from power. The United States and several other western countries as well as Luis Parra, a lawmaker from the Primero Justicia party, have sided with Guaido, while Russia, China, and Turkey, among other nations, have been supporting Maduro, recognizing him as the only legitimate leader of Venezuela.
