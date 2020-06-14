Guaido Says Rejects Supreme Court's Appointees to Electoral Council

"Our position has been clear since 2018, we do not participate in farce and we do not recognize an illegitimate electoral council", the statement read.
#VIDEO | El Presidente (E) de Venezuela, @jguaido: "Nuestra posición es muy clara desde el 2018, no nos prestamos para ninguna farsa y desconocemos cualquier falso CNE nombrado por un brazo judicial de la dictadura que no tiene competencia para tal fin" pic.twitter.com/aoKn2CkJHv— Centro de Comunicación Nacional (@Presidencia_VE) June 13, 2020
On Friday, the Supreme Tribunal appointed reshuffled the court's leadership and appointed Indira Alfonzo as its head, claiming that the Council's refusal to put forward names of its own candidates was unconstitutional and disrespectful.
Alfonzo took the oath immediately after the court announced her appointment.
The political situation in Venezuela derailed in January 2019 when Guaido proclaimed himself interim president, gathering a short-lived public protest. The United States and several other countries have sided with Guaido, while Russia and China, among other nations, have stood by the legitimacy of the incumbent president, Nicholas Maduro, who slammed Guaido as a US puppet.
All comments
Show new comments (0)