Brazilian Health Minister Says Fired by Bolsonaro

Brazilian Health Minister Henrique Mandetta says he has been dismissed from office by President Jair Bolsonaro.
"I just heard from President Jair Bolsonaro the notice of my resignation from the Ministry of Health. I want to express thanks for the opportunity that I was given to lead our [Health Ministry..", Mandetta tweeted on Thursday.
de planejar o enfrentamento da pandemia do coronavírus, o grande desafio que o nosso sistema de saúde está por enfrentar.— Henrique Mandetta (@lhmandetta) April 16, 2020
According to Estadao newspaper, Mandetta will be replaced with oncologist Nelson Teich, while the official announcement is expected to be made later today.
