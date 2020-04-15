Strong 5.4-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Colombia - EMSC

According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the quake hit Northern Colombia on Wednesday, at around 11-00 GMT. The epicentre of the tremor was located at a depth of 45.0 km (28 miles) near the city of Pinillos in the region of La Mojana.
The region is located on the western rim of South America, where seismic activity is common, with small tremors and moderate earthquakes frequently occurring.
Map of felt reports received so far following the #earthquake M5.4 in Northern Colombia 45 min ago pic.twitter.com/N9rjA7QCRw— EMSC (@LastQuake) April 15, 2020
