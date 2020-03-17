Mexican Music Festival Goes Ahead Despite Coronavirus Concerns

According to AP, despite most other governments taking such safety precautions, Mexico City is going ahead with Vive Latino — one of Mexico’s most popular music festivals.
Despite a number of artists backing out, the venue was nonetheless filled to the brim with tens of thousands of music fans on Saturday to see Guns N’ Roses, Carlos Vives and Zoe, among other popular performers, with over 70,000 tickets sold for each of the festival’s two days.
Despite the fun of the atmosphere, critics are concerned, as the deadly COVID-19 virus has devastated communities worldwide. However, the concert venue’s security measures included making sure each person entering was checked for a high temperature, as one of the disease’s symptoms is a fever.
