01:22 GMT17 March 2020
    Mexican Music Festival Goes Ahead Despite Coronavirus Concerns

    Topic:
    Coronavirus Outbreak Turns Into Pandemic (98)
    The ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has had many devastating impacts around the globe, with most authorities canceling public gatherings such as live events, concerts and sports, with it now being common for such events to be streamed live with no audience attending - if they go forward at all.

    According to AP, despite most other governments taking such safety precautions, Mexico City is going ahead with Vive Latino — one of Mexico’s most popular music festivals.

    Despite a number of artists backing out, the venue was nonetheless filled to the brim with tens of thousands of music fans on Saturday to see Guns N’ Roses, Carlos Vives and Zoe, among other popular performers, with over 70,000 tickets sold for each of the festival’s two days.

    Despite the fun of the atmosphere, critics are concerned, as the deadly COVID-19 virus has devastated communities worldwide. However, the concert venue’s security measures included making sure each person entering was checked for a high temperature, as one of the disease’s symptoms is a fever.

    Topic:
    Coronavirus Outbreak Turns Into Pandemic (98)

    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, music, Mexico City, Mexico
