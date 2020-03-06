First Case of Coronavirus Confirmed in Costa Rica

The new virus (COVID-19) originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, Hubei province, and has since spread to more than 80 countries, according to the latest data provided by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The first case of novel coronavirus has been confirmed in Costa Rica, the health ministry said on Friday.

A 49-year-old woman who arrived with her husband in Costa Rica from the United States contracted the disease, Health Minister Daniel Salas said. The couple has been placed in isolation.

“We reiterate to the population that they remain calm and in that line, it is vital to emphasise that it is not necessary to buy masks, these are only recommended for sick people and caregivers and in that case they are provided by health services", the authorities said.

Globally, more than 98,100 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been registered so far, according to the WHO, while South Korea, Italy, and Iran remain the countries hit hardest by the new disease outside China.