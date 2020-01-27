Bolivia's Interim President Anez Calls for Government's Resignation - Statement

The decision was made after the minister of communication, Roxana Lizarraga, presented her resignation letter in which she blasted the acting leader of Bolivia.

Bolivia's interim president Jeanine Anez asked on Sunday for all her ministers to resign and face what she called "a new stage of democratic transition management", Bolivia's Periodico La Patria newspaper reported.

Prior to that, Minister of Communication Roxana Lizarraga had announced her resignation over Anez' decision to run for president.

In November, opposition lawmaker Anez declared herself interim president of the country at a special meeting in the Parliament, despite failing to reach the necessary quorum, as lawmakers from the governing party Movement for Socialism (MAS) were absent.

Former president Evo Morales, who quit his post after the opposition challenged his victory in the October election, has characterised the situation as a coup. Morales fled to Mexico on 10 November.

The October 2019 election in Bolivia, which saw Morales re-elected, sparked mass protests in the country, leading to most of Bolivia's senior officials resigning amid the political turmoil.

Anez pledged to ensure that Morales would not be allowed to run in the next presidential election.