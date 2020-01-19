MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Large-scale power outages have been registered in northern and western Venezuela, with the states of Tachira, Merida, and Carabobo among the most affected, monitoring agency Netblocks reported on Saturday.

​According to Netblocks, a total of 16 out of 23 states in the country were affected, but Tachira, Merida, and Carabobo saw less than half of power supply restored.

Venezuelan human rights organisation Redes Ayuda said on Twitter that electricity outages in the country had also caused problems with internet connection in five states.

.@NetBlocks reporta problemas con el servicio eléctrico que afecta desde las 9 PM la conectividad a #Internet en varios estados de #Venezuela; incluidos Táchira, Zulia, Mérida, Carabobo y Falcón. 🔌 #SinLuz #18Ene https://t.co/07l1vm773V — RedesAyuda (@RedesAyuda) January 19, 2020

​According to third-party observers and analysts, the power outages in Venezuela are caused by low investments in infrastructure and equipment deterioration.

After last summer's power outages in Caracas, Venezuelan Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez said that they had been caused by an "electromagnetic attack" targeting the country's main hydroelectric system.

In March, an accident occurred at the Simon Bolivar Hydroelectric Plant, the country's largest electricity supplier, which provoked an unprecedented blackout, with 20 of Venezuela's 23 states affacted. Enterprises and government agencies across the country stopped working for almost a week.