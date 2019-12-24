Brazilian President Bolsonaro Taken to Hospital After Fainting - Report

Bolsonaro reportedly lost consciousness in his bathroom on late Monday and was quickly transported to the hospital by the presidential convoy.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been taken to hospital in Brasilia, the local media O Globo reported on Monday.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has had some kind of fall and has been taken to the hospital in Brasília https://t.co/r1kGaKo99C — Sofia Diogo Mateus (@sofiadmateus) December 24, 2019

The minister of the Institutional Security Office (GSI), Augusto Heleno, has been to the hospital to monitor the president's condition, but has assured "it's no big deal".

The medical team confirmed that Bolsonaro had undergone a computer tomography scan of the skull, which did not detect any changes in the brain.

The president is supposed to be under observation at least until Tuesday morning.

It is not the first time the Bolsonaro's life has been under threat, as earlier in November, a man was arrested for plotting an attack on the Brazilian leader.