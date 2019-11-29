Man With Knife Holds 5 People Hostage in Centre of Rio - Reports

The man was identified as a resident of the neighbouring building who works as a street vendor.

A man armed with a knife is holding five people hostage at a bar on Rua do Rezende in Lapa, Central Rio, O Dia newspaper reported on Friday.

A spokesman for the police, Captain Wellington Moreira, confirmed that initially, six people were being held hostage.

#EstamosNasRuas



Policiais militares da #UPPSãoJoão estão a postos na Rua Barão do Bom Retiro, no bairro Engenho Novo, realizando o policiamento preventivo da região.#PMERJ, nossa missão é #ServireProteger #SempreAtuante #PercursoSeguro pic.twitter.com/vPxauA6yFU — PMERJ (@PMERJ) November 29, 2019

LAPA | RUA DO RESENDE segue fechada (ocorrência policial). Reflexos na Av. Mem de Sá. Av. República do Paraguai, Rua Texeira de Freitas e Rua do Riachuelo.

Evite a região da Lapa e opte pela Av. Pres. Vargas, Rua Visconde do Rio Branco ou T. Sta Bárbara. #centro pic.twitter.com/z0iKJqYvZW — Centro de Operações Rio (@OperacoesRio) November 29, 2019

At 3:34 pm, the first hostage, identified only as Sergio, was released. Another hostage was identified as a woman named Lucia, the owner of the bar.

The military and special police forces continue to negotiate with the man in a bid to release the other hostages.

⚡ AGORA: Homem faz cinco pessoas reféns em um bar na Lapa, no Centro do Rio.https://t.co/TAGrGt9EsL — Twitter Moments Brasil (@MomentsBrasil) November 29, 2019

The suspect has reportedly had a quarrel with the bar's owner.

Um homem faz ao menos cinco pessoas reféns, na tarde desta sexta-feira, em um bar na Rua do Rezende, na Lapa. Identificado como Danilo, ele é morador do prédio vizinho e dentre as vítimas estaria Lúcia, conhecida também como Preta, dona do local. pic.twitter.com/7roySYDmBF — 🚨 Noticias do RJ 🚨 (@NoticiasdoRJ1) November 29, 2019

The street is being blocked at the moment.