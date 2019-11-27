Ex-Bolivian President Morales Says Interpol Issued Blue Notice in His Regard

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Former Bolivian president Evo Morales said on Wednesday that Interpol had issued a “blue notice” in his regard to find out his whereabouts on charges of non-existent crimes.

"Interpol is looking for me in South America for crimes that I have not committed," Morales said at a news conference in Mexico City.

According to Morales, a similar notice has also been issued with respect to former Bolivian vice president Alvaro Garcia Linera.

Interpol's Blue Notice is aimed at collecting additional information about a person’s identity, location or activities in relation to a crime.

Evo Morales resigned on 10 November and fled to Mexico following protests that started after his reelection for a fourth term.