Leader of Venezuelan Opposition to Appoint 'Representatives' to Bolivia - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Juan Guaido, the Venezuelan opposition leader, who illegally declared himself the interim head of state in January 2019, has promised to appoint his diplomatic representatives to Bolivia, following the resignation of Evo Morales and the formation of the interim government, headed by Jeanine Anez, state-owned BoliviaTV reports.

On Friday, new Bolivian Foreign Minister Karen Longaric announced severing diplomatic relations with the government of Nicolas Maduro, after Anez had acknowledged Guaido as the legitimate Venezuelan president.

Guaido and Anez have discussed the situation in both countries during a conversation via Skype, broadcast by BoliviaTV. Guaido has announced that he will appoint his representatives to Venezuela in a few days.

In their Skype conversation, both politicians denounced Nicolas Maduro and Evo Morales, with Anez saying that ''those who call themselves socialists of the 21st century destroy everything''.

In October 2019, Morales won a decisive victory in the first round of the presidential election, but his main opponent, Carlos Mesa, refused to recognize the results.

On 10 November, the Bolivian armed forces urged Morales to step down for the sake of the country's stability. As a result, he resigned the same day and left the country. Bolivia's highest-ranking officials resigned as well.

On Tuesday, Jeanine Anez, the Bolivian deputy speaker of the parliament's upper chamber, declared herself the country's interim president. The Bolivian Constitutional Court recognized her claim as legitimate.