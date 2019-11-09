Earthquake of 5.6 Magnitude Strikes 8 Km Northwest of Casillas, Guatemala - USGS

A strong 5.6 -magnitude earthquake has shaken Guatemala, according to according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The quake's epicentre was 8.2 km (5.1 miles) northwest of the town of Casillas and around 50 km (31 miles) southwest of the capital, Guatemala City.

Earthquake struck at a depth of 197 km (122 miles), the USGS said.

​There are no immediate reports of damage and injuries.