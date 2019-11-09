Earthquake of 5.6 Magnitude Strikes 8 Km Northwest of Casillas, Guatemala - USGS

The quake's epicentre was 8.2 km (5.1 miles) northwest of the town of Casillas and around 50 km (31 miles) southwest of the capital, Guatemala City.
Earthquake struck at a depth of 197 km (122 miles), the USGS said.
M5.6 - 8km NW of Casillas, Guatemala— World Earthquakes on the Map (@MapQuake) November 9, 2019
Mag: 5.6
Depth: 197.49km
Date-Time: 2019-11-09 08:32:52 UTChttps://t.co/cA3i5naEnI#USGS #Earthquake #Guatemala pic.twitter.com/LdMPDiMONy
There are no immediate reports of damage and injuries.
All comments
Show new comments (0)