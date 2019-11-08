Brazil Court Issues Ruling That Could Free Ex-President Lula da Silva

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva , who was in office between 2003 and 2010, was found guilty in 2017 of receiving a luxury three-story beachfront apartment from Brazilian OAS construction company in exchange for assisting OAS in getting beneficial contracts from Petrobras.

On Thursday. Brazil's Supreme Court voted 6-5 to overturn a ruling requiring convicted criminals to go to jail after losing their first appeal, AFP reported. The ruling could allegedly pave the way for the former Brazilian president to be freed. In addition, court ruling also reportedly means that some 5,000 of convicts could be also released from prisons.

Meanwhile, the defence team of the former Brazilian president is seeking the "immediate release" of Lula da Silva, AFP said.

Lula da Silva was initially sentenced to 9.5 years in prison. After the court denied Lula's appeal in 2018, the former president's prison term was extended to 12 years and one month.

In late April, Brazil's court reduced Lula's prison term to eight years and 10 months, with the possibility of being moved to house arrest later this year.

Petrobras has been in a spate of corruption scandals since 2014 when it was revealed that businesses paid more than $2 billion in bribes to sign contracts with the oil company and obtain projects which later increased in cost.

The scandal triggered a large-scale inquiry and public discontent.

In September, the Brazilian Prosecutor's Office brought new charges of corruption against Lula da Silva and his brother, Frei Chico, within Petrobras-linked corruption case.

In particular, according to the prosecution, from 2003 to 2015 Chico received payments from Odebrecht construction company, one of the main contractors of the Brazilian Petrobras energy giant, at the amount of over $274 million.

These payments were offered to Lula da Silva in exchange for various benefits for Odebrecht, the prosecution said.

Lula's defence has, however, rejected the new accusations at the time.

Notably, the Thursday decision of Brazil's Supreme Court to overturn the three-year-old ruling is reportedly a blow to local investigators in the so-called 'Car Wash probe', which is supported by many ordinary Brazilians fed up with corrupt leaders, AFP said. That case reportedly has imprisoned dozens of local high-profile politicians and businessmen.