Bolivia's Morales Gets in Presidential Election Race With Record Low 45%, 2nd Round Expected

BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Bolivia's incumbent president, Evo Morales, received 45.28 percent in the presidential election, which was not enough to win in the first round, with his closest rival Carlos Mesa getting 38.16 percent, according to the data from the country's Supreme Electoral Tribunal following the processing of more than 83% of the vote.

To win the first round of elections, the candidate needs to receive more than 50 percent of the vote or at least 40 percent, but with a margin of 10 percent from the closest opponent.

Verifica los resultados preliminares en https://t.co/kkeGGpLI3Q — TSE Bolivia (@TSEBolivia) October 20, 2019

Evangelical pastor Chi Hyung Chung was third with 8.77 percent, followed by right-wing senator Oscar Ortiz with 4.41 percent, and the governor of La Paz department Felix Patzi with 1.26 percent. The remaining candidates did not receive even 1 percent of the vote.

In 2016, Evo Morales agreed with the ruling party proposal to run for the president again, for the fourth time. In the three previous elections, he had won with 54, 64 and 61 percent of the vote. Morales has ruled Bolivia since 2006.