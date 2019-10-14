Situation in Quito, Ecuador After Gov't Pulled Order to Remove Fuel Subsidies - Video

Cuts to the government-run program for fuel subsidies was a sticking point that initially led to tension and anger in the local population.

Follow the situation in the Ecuadorean capital Quito on Monday, 14 October after the government scrapped the decree that raised fuel prices.

Earlier, President Moreno vowed to review his controversial decree on cutting fuel subsidies which had prompted the nationwide unrest.

Mass protests erupted in Ecuador earlier in October as thousands rallied across the country against the government's economic reforms, particularly, the decision to end decades-long fuel subsidies for people.

