Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno will reconsider the decree cancelling fuel subsidies that resulted in mass protests, Quito Mayor Jorge Yunda Machado said in a statement.
Según el alcalde de #Quito Jorge Yunda @LoroHomero, el presidente @Lenin Moreno ha decidido revisar el decreto 883 que elimina el subsidio a la gasolina extra y diésel. pic.twitter.com/BAtwYJWQUz— Andrea Orbe Saltos (@AndreaOrbe5) October 12, 2019
Earlier in the day, authorities at Quito International Airport reported that access roads to it were blocked by the protesters.
Since President Lenin Moreno imposed a suspension on fuel subsidies, the protests evolved into a wide-ranging set of demands that activated many social groups, including farmers, students, indigenous peoples, and more.
MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW
