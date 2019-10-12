Unrest erupted across Ecuador earlier this month after President Lenin Moreno imposed austerity measures, the most severe of which was the suspension of fuel subsidies, in accordance with an agreement with the International Monetary Fund to receive a $4.2 billion loan.

Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno will reconsider the decree cancelling fuel subsidies that resulted in mass protests, Quito Mayor Jorge Yunda Machado said in a statement.

Según el alcalde de #Quito Jorge Yunda @LoroHomero, el presidente @Lenin Moreno ha decidido revisar el decreto 883 que elimina el subsidio a la gasolina extra y diésel. pic.twitter.com/BAtwYJWQUz — Andrea Orbe Saltos (@AndreaOrbe5) October 12, 2019

Earlier in the day, authorities at Quito International Airport reported that access roads to it were blocked by the protesters.

Since President Lenin Moreno imposed a suspension on fuel subsidies, the protests evolved into a wide-ranging set of demands that activated many social groups, including farmers, students, indigenous peoples, and more.

