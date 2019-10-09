Register
    In Mexico, disgruntled residents tied the mayor to a pickup truck and dragged around the city

    Mayor in Mexico Tied to Pickup, Dragged in Street for ‘Failing to Fulfll Campaign Promises’ - Video

    © Photo: José Juan Balcázar/twitter
    Latin America
    According to local media, the man was not seriously harmed and gave a speech several hours after the incident, with municipal authorities accusing a gang of locals of trying to kidnap the politician.

    A group of protestors armed with clubs and rocks detained the mayor of Las Margaritas, Chiapas in southern Mexico, tying him to the back of a pickup truck and dragging him through the streets, local outlet El Heraldo de Mexico has reported.

    According to the publication, Mayor Jorge Luis Escandon Hernandez was forcibly removed from his office by angry residents, who accused him of failing to fulfill his election promises, including the reconstruction of a local road, and bringing drinking water and electricity to the community of roughly 500.

    Footage of the grisly incident showed the man being dragged along a road, with a mob running after him.

    Tweet reads: “How residents of Las Margaritas in Chiapas dragged Mayor Jorge Luis Escandon Hernandez for not fulfilling his campaign promises:"

    Another video showed the scene outside Escandon’s office as he was dragged out by protesters.

    Tweet: "Moment when residents of Santa Rita in Margaritas, Chiapas take Mayor Jorge Luis Escandon Hernandez from his office and drag him through the streets for not fulfilling the promised works."

    Mayor Escandon continued to be dragged until police stopped the Toyota pickup he was tied to and freed him.

    Escandon sustained minor, non-life-threatening injuries. Eight hours after the incident, the mayor appeared on the central square in Las Margaritas and gave a speech, holding leaders in the Santa Rita community responsible and saying he would not be intimidated.

    Municipal authorities have now accused the mob of attempted kidnapping, and reported that at least 30 people were detained, with 20 injured.

    Community standards
