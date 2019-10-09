According to local media, the man was not seriously harmed and gave a speech several hours after the incident, with municipal authorities accusing a gang of locals of trying to kidnap the politician.

A group of protestors armed with clubs and rocks detained the mayor of Las Margaritas, Chiapas in southern Mexico, tying him to the back of a pickup truck and dragging him through the streets, local outlet El Heraldo de Mexico has reported.

According to the publication, Mayor Jorge Luis Escandon Hernandez was forcibly removed from his office by angry residents, who accused him of failing to fulfill his election promises, including the reconstruction of a local road, and bringing drinking water and electricity to the community of roughly 500.

Footage of the grisly incident showed the man being dragged along a road, with a mob running after him.

Así fue como habitantes de Las Margaritas en Chiapas arrastraron al alcalde Jorge Luis Escandón Hernández por no cumplir sus promesas de campaña: https://t.co/QJvUZx5nuG pic.twitter.com/DyBvcq2Ylb — Azteca Noticias (@AztecaNoticias) 9 октября 2019 г.

Tweet reads: “How residents of Las Margaritas in Chiapas dragged Mayor Jorge Luis Escandon Hernandez for not fulfilling his campaign promises:"

Another video showed the scene outside Escandon’s office as he was dragged out by protesters.

Momentos en que pobladores del ejido de Santa Rita en las Margaritas Chiapas, el alcalde Jorge Luis Escandón Hernández, es sacado de las oficinas para ser arrastrado por las calles, por no cumplir con las obras prometidas. pic.twitter.com/6rqrc0IBxg — Jυαɴ Mαɴυel 🥑 (@dipjm) 8 октября 2019 г.

Tweet: "Moment when residents of Santa Rita in Margaritas, Chiapas take Mayor Jorge Luis Escandon Hernandez from his office and drag him through the streets for not fulfilling the promised works."

Mayor Escandon continued to be dragged until police stopped the Toyota pickup he was tied to and freed him.

Escandon sustained minor, non-life-threatening injuries. Eight hours after the incident, the mayor appeared on the central square in Las Margaritas and gave a speech, holding leaders in the Santa Rita community responsible and saying he would not be intimidated.

Municipal authorities have now accused the mob of attempted kidnapping, and reported that at least 30 people were detained, with 20 injured.