Mexican Foreign Minister Says Country Will Not Be Third Safe Country For Asylum Seekers

Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard took to Twitter on Monday to stress that Mexico, per the president, will not agree to being a third country for those seeking asylum.

"I just heard statements from the CBP manager. I reiterate in the face of pressures: Mexico is not and will not accept being a safe third country, we have a mandate in that regard from the President of the Republic and it is a consensus in the Senate of all political forces. We will not accept it." Ebrard said in a translated tweet Monday afternoon.

Acabo de escuchar declaraciones del encargado de CBP. Reitero frente a las presiones : México no es ni aceptará ser tercer país seguro,tenemos mandato en ese sentido del Presidente de la República y es consenso en el Senado de todas las fuerzas políticas. No lo aceptaremos. — Marcelo Ebrard C. (@m_ebrard) September 9, 2019

