Mexican Foreign Minister Says Country Will Not Be Third Safe Country For Asylum Seekers

"I just heard statements from the CBP manager. I reiterate in the face of pressures: Mexico is not and will not accept being a safe third country, we have a mandate in that regard from the President of the Republic and it is a consensus in the Senate of all political forces. We will not accept it." Ebrard said in a translated tweet Monday afternoon.
Acabo de escuchar declaraciones del encargado de CBP. Reitero frente a las presiones : México no es ni aceptará ser tercer país seguro,tenemos mandato en ese sentido del Presidente de la República y es consenso en el Senado de todas las fuerzas políticas. No lo aceptaremos.— Marcelo Ebrard C. (@m_ebrard) September 9, 2019
