Brazilian President Bolsonaro Blames UN Rights Chief Michelle Bachelet for Macron-Style 'Interference'

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has accused UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, of "meddling in the sovereign internal affairs" of his country, in a tweet accompanied by a photo where the former Chilean president is captured along with former Argentinian President Cristina Fernández and former Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff.
"Michelle Bachelet, the UN Commissioner for Human Rights, following Macron's line in meddling in domestic affairs and Brazilian sovereignty, attacks Brazil on the (bandit) human rights agenda, attacking our valiant civil and military police", he said in a tweet.
- Michelle Bachelet, Comissária dos Direitos Humanos da ONU, seguindo a linha do Macron em se intrometer nos assuntos internos e na soberania brasileira, investe contra o Brasil na agenda de direitos humanos (de bandidos), atacando nossos valorosos policiais civis e militares. pic.twitter.com/0WT7vxgN9R— Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) September 4, 2019
MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW
