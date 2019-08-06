The individual detained was one of the most dangerous drug bosses fr one of the largest arms and drug dealing organisations in Rio de Janeiro's, the Red Command. He had been kept in jail since 2013.

Infamous Brazilian drug trafficker Clauvino da Silva, who had made a previous attempt to escape prison disguised as his teenage daughter, was found dead in his cell on Tuesday, as reported by Channel News Asia (CNA).

Going by the nickname "Shorty" or "Bajito" (Portuguese), the notorious criminal went viral around the world after being caught by prison officials on Saturday attempting to simply walk out of the main door of a jail in Rio de Janeiro.

He was discovered wearing a latex mask modeled on a women's face accompanied by glasses, a long black wig, and white flip flops.

The clothes he wore included a pink T-shirt, blue denim jeans, and a black bra, which all belonged to his 19-year-old daughter, according to the prison authorities.

His daughter was visiting him at the time and planned to stay behind while da Silva walked out the jail disguised as her.

The State Department of Penitentiary Administration (SEAP) said that a suspicious attitude caught the attention of prison inspectors who then intercepted the escape plan.

"Officers were suspicious of his appearance, particularly as he was in the middle of seven other women visitors who were leaving the prison and who appeared to be deliberately surrounding him to shield him from being seen clearly by us." said a spokesperson for Rio's State Secretary of Prison Administration.

Prison officers also revealed that the complex had been on a complete lock down for weeks prior to the capture, seizing phones as well as jewelry from visitors, leaving only the most unique and unpredictable of of escape attempts available.

His daughter and seven others were since taken into custody on suspicion of facilitation with the attempted escape.

A video was released after he was caught and detained by officers of him removing the garb.

— Jornal O Dia (@jornalodia) August 3, 2019

The prison guards later returned him to his mass-cell which he had been sharing with other drug trafficking leaders since 2013, where he was later discover dead.

An investigation has been launched into the death. So far officials have said he hanged himself with a bed sheet.

Silva's death may become a point of embarrassment for the prison authorities, who were still celebrating his successful recapture.

The spokesperson said: 'The only thing for the Red Command to do is to attempt an unusual form of escape.

Prison deaths have been a major issue in Brazil, with two riots in Brazilian jails Leading to mass killings this year alone.

At least 57 people died in an outbreak of violence in the northern region of Para last week and over 50 inmates died during prison riots in Amazonas in May.











