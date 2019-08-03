Flying Saucer-Shaped Cloud Spotted Looming Over Erupting Volcano in Ecuador (Video)

The mesmerising video was taken by Ecuador's Integrated Security Service at the Sangay volcano in the province of Morona Santiago. Sangay is situated in the Real mountain range and is considered one of the most active volcanoes in Ecuador.

Breathtaking footage has emerged online showing a UFO-shaped cloud hovering above the lava-spewing Sangay volcano in Ecuador. The unusual formation appears for a short time before disappearing completely as the volcano disgorges flows of lava and spews plumes of ash from its crater.

The phenomenon was captured by cameras surveilling the volcano from the Ecuadorian centre 911 Macas.

Mediante las cámaras de #VideovigilanciaECU911 monitoreamos el Volcán #Sangay en Morona Santiago, se da seguimiento mediante la coordinación con @Riesgos_Ec y @IGecuador pic.twitter.com/a8THxQYLa4 — ECU 911 (@ECU911_) August 1, 2019

​The 5,300-metre Sangay is situated in central Ecuador.

While it's erupted only three times in recorded history, Sangay is viewed as one of the world's most active volcanoes since this current eruption started in 1934 and is still ongoing.