Massive Power Failure Leaves 50 Mln People in Latin America Without Electricity (PHOTO, VIDEO)

According to Argentine newspaper Clarín, the power cut occurred shortly after 07:00 (12:00 GMT), causing massive power outages in Argentina and Uruguay and some regions of Paraguay, Chile, and Brazil.

"A massive failure in the electrical interconnection system left all of Argentina and Uruguay without power", electricity supplier company Edesur said in a tweet.

Una falla masiva en el sistema de interconexión eléctrica dejó sin energía a toda la Argentina y Uruguay. Ampliaremos con más información. #SinLuz #CortedeLuz — Edesur Argentina (@OficialEdesur) June 16, 2019

"At this moment, we are working to determine the reason for this failure and be able to restore the supply in the shortest possible time", said the official Twitter account of the Provincial Energy Company of Córdoba.

According to news site Infobae, Edusar has confirmed "the blackout is at a country level and also affects Uruguay" and said that nothing like this had ever happened.

Preliminary reports say that the affected provinces in Argentina were Santa Fe, San Luis, La Rioja, Formosa, Chubut, Cordoba, and Mendoza.

At the moment there is no official information about the causes of the incident

The combined population of Uruguay and Argentina is about 48 million people, however, it is unclear how many people have been affected by the power failure in the region.

#URGENTE ARGENTINA A OSCURAS



Según se dijo desde EDES “debido a un evento de Black Out, se encuentran sin suministro múltiples ciudades y provincias argentinas.

Fue “una falla masiva en el sistema de interconexión eléctrica” agregó EDESUR.

Se desconoce hora de restablecimiento. pic.twitter.com/8tNDSv7iar — Villarino Informa (@VillarinoInfo) June 16, 2019

DETAILS TO FOLLOW