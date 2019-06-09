Mexican President Vows to Collaborate With US, Including on 'Migratory Phenomenon' - Report

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Saturday that Mexico has no intention of harming the United States, stressing that his country will collaborate with Washington on all areas, especially on 'the migratory phenomenon', Reuters reported.

According to Lopez Obrador, Mexico will offer next week a humanitarian aid and job opportunities for asylum seekers, who await adjudication from the US authorities.

Washington announced late on Friday that it had reached an agreement with its southern neighbor to curb illegal migration flows from Central America to the United States.

Under the deal, Mexico commits itself to deploy its National Guard throughout the country and, especially, to its southern border and working to dismantle human smuggling and trafficking networks. As part of the agreement, the United States will also return asylum seekers, crossing its southern border, to Mexico where they may wait for decisions on their cases. Mexico, in turn, is obligated to take in these people and offer them jobs, health care and education.

Caravans of migrants from Central American countries seeking asylum began to move toward the United States through Mexico last fall. Trump called the surge of arrivals a crisis and declared a national emergency in February to secure funds to build a wall on the border with Mexico.

Last week, US President Donald Trump warned that Washington would impose a 5 percent tariff on all goods imported from Mexico starting 10 June, adding that the duties would go up to 25 percent by October unless the US southern neighbor alleviated the illegal immigration crisis. The countries subsequently engaged in lengthy talks to resolve their tensions.

Trump said Friday he would "indefinitely suspend" the tariffs following the reached agreement.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi slammed Saturday the US-Mexico migration deal announced earlier by Trump, stressing that the agreement was based on a reckless threat to our "close friend and neighbor to the south”.