Register
05:05 GMT +309 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during the official announcement as a candidate for national elections, in Mexico CityUrgent

    Mexican President Vows to Collaborate With US, Including on 'Migratory Phenomenon' - Report

    © AFP 2019 / Pedro Pardo © Sputnik /
    1 / 2
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Saturday that Mexico has no intention of harming the United States, stressing that his country will collaborate with Washington on all areas, especially on 'the migratory phenomenon', Reuters reported.

    According to Lopez Obrador, Mexico will offer next week a humanitarian aid and job opportunities for asylum seekers, who await adjudication from the US authorities.

    Washington announced late on Friday that it had reached an agreement with its southern neighbor to curb illegal migration flows from Central America to the United States.

    READ MORE: Mexico Experiencing Influx of Immigrants on Southern Border - Undersecretary

    Under the deal, Mexico commits itself to deploy its National Guard throughout the country and, especially, to its southern border and working to dismantle human smuggling and trafficking networks. As part of the agreement, the United States will also return asylum seekers, crossing its southern border, to Mexico where they may wait for decisions on their cases. Mexico, in turn, is obligated to take in these people and offer them jobs, health care and education.

    US Border Patrol agent
    © AP Photo / Gregory Bull
    Trump Says Mexico Agrees to Buy Agricultural Products 'Immediately' After Tariffs Threats
    Caravans of migrants from Central American countries seeking asylum began to move toward the United States through Mexico last fall. Trump called the surge of arrivals a crisis and declared a national emergency in February to secure funds to build a wall on the border with Mexico.

    Last week, US President Donald Trump warned that Washington would impose a 5 percent tariff on all goods imported from Mexico starting 10 June, adding that the duties would go up to 25 percent by October unless the US southern neighbor alleviated the illegal immigration crisis. The countries subsequently engaged in lengthy talks to resolve their tensions.

    READ MORE: Over 200 Migrants Found Trapped in House in Mexico Without Food, Water - Reports

    Trump said Friday he would "indefinitely suspend" the tariffs following the reached agreement.

    US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi slammed Saturday the US-Mexico migration deal announced earlier by Trump, stressing that the agreement was based on a reckless threat to our "close friend and neighbor to the south”.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Sunken Universe Full of Secrets Hidden Under the Waters of the Ocean
    Sunken Universe Full of Secrets Hidden Under the Waters of the Ocean
    Holiday Hijacked
    Holiday Hijacked
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse