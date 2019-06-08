Pro-Maduro Protesters Hold Rally in Caracas Amid US Sanctions (VIDEO)

Ships transporting gasoline and food to crisis-stricken Venezuela were prevented from reaching the country's coast due to acts of sabotage on 28 May, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said, adding that Caracas was trying to find a solution to the issue.

Supporters of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro are holding a rally in Caracas in defence of the government's food assistance programme amid US sanctions, which have made it difficult for the country to import food.

Since the start of the political crisis in Venezuela in late January, the country has also suffered numerous major blackouts, which authorities have attributed to attacks, pinning the blame on the United States, which is backing the Venezuelan opposition and attempting to oust Maduro from power. Washington denies the accusations.

