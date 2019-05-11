4 Reportedly Killed, 26 Hurt in Powerful Blast at Pyrotechnics Factory in Bogota

BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Four people have died and at least 26 were injured on Friday during a powerful explosion at a pyrotechnics factory in Bogota, local media reported.

According to the Colombian Cablenoticias TV broadcaster, the explosion took place at 1 p.m. (18:00 GMT). Pedro Manosalva, the chief of the Bogota fire department, said that firefighters were at the scene tending to the victims.

4 people have been killed, 10 have been injured after an explosion in Colombia's capital #Bogotá. Video @confidencialcol pic.twitter.com/4OBufQtL5a — Benjamin Alvarez (@BenjAlvarez1) 10 мая 2019 г.

The loud explosion tore through two levels of a brick building and also damaged several nearby vehicles and another building.

According to media reports, the Colombian authorities do not suspect the incident was terror-related and are reportedly looking into a possible cause.

The explosion occurred inside a house. Authorities have ruled out an attack. Possible explosion of gas cylinders, according to @DefensaCivilCo. #Bogotá pic.twitter.com/nhb8HqE8Wi — Benjamin Alvarez (@BenjAlvarez1) 10 мая 2019 г.

Colombian authorities are also reportedly investigating whether the property was being used for the pproduction of gunpowder for use in the popular game of "tejo".

The centuries-old game is played by hurling a metal disc at little packets of gunpowder.

