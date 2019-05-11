US Contacts With Venezuelan Military Figures Up Dramatically - Report

US contacts with Venezuelan military figures have increased significantly since last week's attempted coup d'etat by self-proclaimed Interim President of Venezuela Juan Guaido, a US officials told Reuters Friday, the outlet reports.

The official also told the news agency that they were in contact with former Venezuelan general and SEBIN intelligence service head Manuel Cristopher Figuera, who supported Guaido's putsch and subsequently fled the country when it failed, to offer him support, and that the US Treasury had determined that any US or foreign company doing business with Veneuzela's defense or security services would be subject to US sanctions.

In response to increasing acts of intimidation by the former Maduro regime, the U.S. has determined that #Venezuela defense & security sector is subject to sanctions. Malign actors like Russia & Cuba enabling repression of the people should take notice. #EstamosUnidosVE — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) May 10, 2019

​US National Security Adviser John Bolton slammed "malign actors Russia & Cuba" on Twitter Friday for "enabling repression of the people" in Venezuela. US officials told Reuters that Russian President Vladimir Putin was cynical about his country's involvement in the Venezuelan crisis, telling the news agency "Putin doesn't care about Venezuela" and is using it as "a chit for bigger geopolitical issues."

The US Treasury also announced Friday that persons operating in Veneuzela's defense or security services would be subject to US sanctions and specified two new vessels and companies for sanction.

Guaido has claimed to be Venezuela's rightful leader since January 23, and is backed by the US and roughly 50 countries in his bid to overthrow Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who was elected in May 2018 to a second term in office.