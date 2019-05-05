Lavrov Warns Attempts to Overthrow Venezuelan Gov't to Cause 'Catastrophe'

The Russian foreign minister has made several comments on the recent attempt to overthrow Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro by the opposition during violent rallies on 30 April and 1 May.

Russia calls on the US to abstain from provocative moves directed at Venezuela and to act within the framework of international law, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said in a statement.

"We never meddle in the domestic affairs of other states, and we are urging all others to act precisely like this", Lavrov said ahead of talks with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza in Moscow.

Attempts at a forced change of power in Venezuela undermine the crisis settlement process and carry a risk of catastrophe, Lavrov stated.

The top Russian diplomat stressed that Moscow condemns the unprecedented US campaign aimed at overthrowing the legitimate Venezuelan government.

The statement comes after a recent attempt to overthrow President Maduro carried out by the Venezuelan opposition on 30 April that left at least 300 people injured, according to a local human rights group.

