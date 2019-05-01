EU Unlikely to Support Military Intervention in Venezuela - Ambassador

"They [the European Union] already said that they were against it [military intervention in Venezuela]. They said it during the second contact group and they were strong about it… They were not in favor or considering that war [with Venezuela] would help at all," Claudia Salerno Caldera said.
Her remark comes after on Tuesday, Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who had illegally proclaimed himself president of the country, called on Venezuela's civilians and the military to act against the government. Violent clashes between pro-Guaido protesters and the government's security forces ensued.
A number of Western countries, including the United States, backed his claim. Maduro, in turn, has accused the United States of trying to orchestrate a coup in order to install Guaido as its puppet. Russia, China, and a number of other countries have voiced their support for Maduro as the only legitimate president of Venezuela.
