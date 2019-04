The political crisis in Venezuela received new impetus earlier in the day after opposition leader Juan Guaido called on the country's military to join his ranks and stand against President Maduro.

People have poured onto the streets near the Presidential Palace in Caracas to support Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro amid the recent events in the crisis-torn country.

Earlier in the day, the legitimate Venezuelan leader said that he had spoken with the country's military leaders and that they have shown "their total loyalty".

