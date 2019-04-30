WATCH Tear Gas Used in Venezuela After Opposition Urged for Coup

BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Tear gas was used on Tuesday near aviation base La Carlota, where Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido had called on civilians and military to act against the government, videos and photos shared by Twitter users suggest.

Footage and photos published on social media show clouds of smoke spreading over roads in the vicinity of the military base.

​Earlier in the day, Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim president of the country, Juan Guaido, published a video calling on soldiers to join the ranks of his supporters against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

​​Following the move, Venezuelan Minister for Communication and Information Jorge Rodriguez said that the authorities were dealing with a small group of military personnel who "promote" a coup in the country.

At the same time, according to the country's Minister of Defence Vladimir Padrino Lopez, the country's military fully supported "the constitution and legitimate authorities."