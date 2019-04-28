Brazilian Model Dies After Collapsing on Runway (GRAPHIC VIDEO)

The man was attended to by paramedics on the catwalk but could not be rescued. The cause of his death is yet unclear, although some details hint it could be an epileptic seizure.

A catwalk show in San Paulo, Brazil descended into tragedy as a male model died after getting sick and falling on the runway.

The organisers said in a statement that Tales Soares, 26, fell ill during the show of Brazilian brand Ocksa at Sao Paulo Fashion Week on Saturday.

Footage has circulated on social media showing Soares collapsing shortly after walking the runway and turning around.

WARNING: the following video is graphic and may offend sensibilities

The guests apparently initially thought his collapse was part of the performance, but the music was soon turned off and paramedics attended to him on the catwalk. Soares was then taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Brazilian newspaper Folha Press reported that the model fell after stumbling on a shoelace. However, the way he fell and that he was said to have been foaming at the mouth could be indicative of an epileptic seizure.

His agency said that the model had never complained about any health problems, maintained a vegetarian diet and was not known to use illegal substances.

Medics have yet to comment on the grievous incident.