Death Toll From Collapse of Two Buildings in Rio de Janeiro Up to 22 - Reports

CARACAS (Sputnik) - The death toll from the collapse of two illegally built residential buildings in a favela in the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro has raised to 22 from previous 18, local media have reported.

Bodies of two children, who have been previously considered missing, have been recovered, Folha de Sao Paulo daily newspaper specified late on Saturday.

Rescue operations continue.

According to media reports, the Brazilian authorities are mulling the possibility to demolish 16 other buildings located in the vicinity of those collapsed. The decision will be taken after a check. The authorities are concerned over the fact that buildings are being constructed illegally on hill slopes, where they can face danger in case of heavy rains.

The five-storey buildings, which collapsed last week, were located in the Muzema favela, which was devastated by days of torrential rains and catastrophic flooding. The reason behind the incident has not been established yet.