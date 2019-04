CARACAS (Sputnik) - A person was killed and two other people were injured after about 60 prisoners escaped from jail in Venezuela's Nueva Esparta state, media reported citing local authorities.

The inmates, who seized arms from a guardhouse, attacked and injured two prison guards, the Noticias Venezuela news website reported.

According to preliminary data, one of the prisoners was killed.

Police are now searching the area.

Last year, a fire at the Venezuelan prison in the northern state of Carabobo killed 68 people overnight, including two female visitors.