Magnitude 5.7 Earthquake Hits Off Chile Coast - USGS

The aftershocks were recorded at 10.52 UTC, 85 kilometres from the city of San Antonio. The centre of the earthquake lay at a depth of 10 kilometres.
No casualties have been reported so far.
Prelim M5.7 Earthquake Off the coast of Valparaiso, Chile Apr-07 10:52 UTC, updates https://t.co/d5BSeuSJZV— USGSted (@USGSted) April 7, 2019
According to USGS, the epicentre was located 115 km south-west of the city of Valparaiso with a population of about 282,000.
Authorities have not warned of a tsunami threat.
All comments
Show new comments (0)