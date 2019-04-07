Group of Armed Persons Tried to Attack House of Ex-Mexican President Fox

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Former Mexican President Vicente Fox said on Saturday that a group of armed persons tried to attack his house.

"This morning, an armed group tried to enter my home, my personal life, this is a serious situation that does not comply with the principles of law. This serious situation requires an immediate response from the state, and I place direct responsibility for my and my family's personal safety on [President] Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador," Fox wrote on Facebook.

Lopez Obrador, in turn, wrote on Twitter that he instructed Luis Cresencio Sandoval, the Mexican secretary of defence, to create a security guard, which would effectively protect Fox and his family.

He instruido al general Luis Cresencio Sandoval González, secretario de la Defensa, para crear una guardia de seguridad que proteja al ex presidente Fox y su familia, con eficacia, pero sin los excesos que mantenían antes del cambio de régimen. — Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) April 6, 2019

READ MORE: Trump Says He Can Close US-Mexico Border in ‘a Day'

After taking office in December 2018, Lopez Obrador sharply reduced his own security costs, abolished a general staff, which was responsible for security of heads of the state, as well as refused to use presidential air fleet, switching to regular commercial flights.

Fox served as the Mexican president from 2000 to 2006.