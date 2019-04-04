Venezuelan Authorities Launch Criminal Case Against Guaido

On Tuesday, the assembly ruled to extend judicial proceedings against Guaido. On Wednesday, head of the Venezuelan Constituent Assembly, Diosdado Cabello, said that the move meant stripping Guaido, who is the head of the opposition-led National Assembly, of his parliamentary immunity.
On 5 January Guaido was elected the head of the opposition-controlled National Assembly that all other government branches have been refusing to recognise since 2016. The Venezuelan Supreme Court annulled his election, two days after Guaido declared himself the country's "interim president". He was supported by the United States and some 50 of its allies. China, Russia, and Bolivia among other states, have expressed their support for constitutionally elected Maduro as the only legitimate president of Venezuela.
Venezuelan President Maduro, who won the May 2018 election and was sworn in for his second presidential term on 10 January, said that Guaidó's move was an attempt to stage a coup orchestrated by Washington.
