Venezuela, Russia Mull Cooperation in Electric Power Sector - Vice President

Menendez is currently in Moscow to attend a meeting of the Russian-Venezuelan intergovernmental commission on April 4-5.
“Another important topic of discussion is the topic of electricity, this aspect is especially important after the attacks that have been made on the [power supply] system. And in this regard, we also intend to cooperate with Russia… This is the agenda and we will work during the meeting to see what we can conclude,” Menendez told reporters.
On March 7, a massive blackout swept through the majority of Venezuelan states. National electricity supplier Corpoelec insisted that the blackout was the result of sabotage at the major Guri hydroelectric power plant in the country's east. Maduro has pinned the blame for the crisis on the United States, while Washington has denied having a role in the blackout.
