Russia Opens Helicopter Flight Training Centre in Venezuela

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia opened on Friday a helicopter flight training centre in Venezuela to assist Venezuelan pilots in learning how to fly Russian-made Mi-family helicopters, Russia's state arms exporter Rosoboronexport said.

"A modern helicopter training centre was built under the contract between JSC Rosoboronexport [part of Rostec State Corporation] with the Venezuelan defence company CAVIM," the Russian company said in a statement.

According to the statement, the capabilities of this centre allow Venezuelan pilots to undergo comprehensive training in flying the Mi-17V-5, Mi-35M and Mi-26T helicopters in close-to-reality conditions.

Rosoboronexport reiterated that Russia remains committed to expanding defence industry cooperation with Venezuela while paying special attention to the training of specialists, as well as the timely maintenance of the supplied equipment.

Russian arms deliveries "provided Venezuela with solid potential that ensures the country's security and defence capability," Rosoboronexport stressed.

Rosoboronexport is the state company exporting military equipment in Russia and among the world's largest arms exporters.