Venezuelan Court Remands Guaido's Aide Marrero Into Custody - Lawyer

"He will be deprived of liberty. We will have to wait for 45 days, which the law provides to the prosecutor's office and defence for investigation", Garcia said, as quoted by the newspaper Nacional.
The lawyer clarified that the warrant for Marrero's arrest lists the crimes of treason, conspiracy, and usurpation of authority.
Earlier on Thursday, the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service of Venezuela detained Marrero and Sergio Vergara, another close associate of Guaido. Two rifles and a grenade were subsequently found in Marrero's house. Vergara was released later the same day.
Addressing the case, US National Security Adviser John Bolton called the arrest a "big mistake" and threated to respond harshly.
