EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini and Ecuadorian Foreign Minister Jose Valencia Amores are holding a joint press conference in Quito after the second meeting of the International Contact Group on Venezuela.

Representatives of Germany, Bolivia, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Uruguay and Costa Rica have also attended the meeting.

The group says it seeks to establish a common understanding of the situation in Venezuela and work with national and international actors to find a peaceful resolution to the crisis in Venezuela.

