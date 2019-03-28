WATCH Meeting of International Contact Group on Venezuela

The second meeting of the International Contact Group on Venezuela is underway in Quito, with Ecuadorian Minister of Foreign Affairs of Jose Valencia, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini and Uruguayan Foreign Minister Rodolfo Nin Novoa scheduled to deliver an opening speech.

The creation of the International Contact Group was announced by the European Union in late January. The inaugural meeting of the group, comprising eight EU countries, the bloc's representatives and four Latin American states, took place in Uruguay's Montevideo on February 7.

According to EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini, the contact group is aimed to help create conditions for holding new "credible" elections in Venezuela in line with the country's constitution.

Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.