Venezuela Minister Posts PHOTOS of 'Attacked Power Plant' to Show Blackout Cause

There have been a number of large-scale power outages across the country in recent weeks, with the most massive one to date occurring on 7 March, when over 30 million citizens suffered from lack of access to vital needs like water supplies.

Venezuela’s Communication and Information Minister Jorge Rodriguez has uploaded pictures and videos of a suspected attack on the country’s power station, arguing in one of them that “the criminals” have specifically “generated a fire” to permanently block the transportation of cargo.

A las 9:50 pm de ayer lunes, los criminales perpetraron el ataque que venían anunciando, ellos y sus dueños gringos, y que el Pdte @NicolasMaduro denunció en varias ocasiones: atacar de nuevo el Sistema Eléctrico para agredir a todo un pueblo pic.twitter.com/kthLIO3WrF — Jorge Rodríguez (@jorgerpsuv) March 26, 2019

Pero aquí hay un pueblo, un presidente pueblo, una dignidad multiplicada. En tiempo récord se está recuperando el servicio eléctrico, ya está llegando la luz a La Capital, toda la noche los bomberos combatieron el fuego hasta sofocarlo x completo a las 8:45 am de hoy martes pic.twitter.com/rDzZBe0ZQH — Jorge Rodríguez (@jorgerpsuv) March 26, 2019

Al calcinar el patio y las vías de transmisión los terroristas lograron su cometido de que las máquinas de generación y la transmisión cayera generando el apagón. La derecha no tiene límites en su ambición y afán homicida pic.twitter.com/vr4lUw3FDb — Jorge Rodríguez (@jorgerpsuv) March 26, 2019

Los criminales generaron un incendio en el patio de 765 kva de Guri, con la intención aviesa de dañar de modo definitivo la generación y transmisión de la carga pic.twitter.com/YWCmUD6BGk — Jorge Rodríguez (@jorgerpsuv) March 26, 2019

A massive blackout that hit several regions in Venezuela, including large swathes of Caracas, as early as on Monday and continued into Tuesday, has severely affected Caracas’ metro, bringing it to a complete standstill, El Nacional reported, adding that the day earlier, three of five lines didn’t work due to repeated disruptions in the electricity supply.

© AP Photo / Ariana Cubillos Electricity Supply Restored to Nearly All of Venezuela Following Major Blackout - Communications Minister

As Rodriguez pointed out Monday evening, the power outage occurred due to a second subversive activity within 24 hours on the country’s biggest hydro-electric power station, the Simon Bolivar power plant. In light of this, the Bolivarian Republic’s government proclaimed Tuesday to be a day off, with Rodriguez blasting the opposition for “the attack on the national electric supply system”.

As Venezuela began suffering from a spate of nationwide blackouts, President Nicolas Maduro branded the outages “sabotage” masterminded by the US, adding that “several saboteurs” were detained while attempting to disable the power grid.

READ MORE: US 'Won't Stand Idly By as Russia Exacerbates Tensions in Venezuela' — Pompeo

On 7 March, a large-scale power outage hit the majority of Venezuelan states, leaving the nation, over 30 million people, without access to basic amenities, including water and medical care at hospitals.

The crisis in the South American country reached its climax after Juan Guaido declared himself “interim president” of the nation in late January, with Maduro as the country’s legitimate head denouncing the self-proclamation and accusing Washington, which imposed new limitations on Caracas, of plotting a coup against him. He vowed to halt what he called outside pressure and stand on guard for the country’s sovereignty.