Colombian Border to Be Closed as Long as Threat Remains - Venezuelan Minister

"We will continue keeping the border closed as long as there are intentions to cross into Venezuela from Colombia", Rodriguez said.
The minister called to respect Venezuela’s border and urged Ivan Duque, the president of Colombia, to "stop any aggressive attempts against Venezuela, stop supporting violent or aggressive groups that are currently [operating] near the border".
The country is currently in the midst of a political crisis as on 23 January, two days after the Venezuelan Supreme Court annulled his election, opposition leader Juan Guaido declared himself the country's "interim president". Maduro, who was sworn in for a second presidential term on 10 January after winning a May 2018 election that part of the opposition boycotted, qualified Guaido's move as an attempt to stage a coup orchestrated by Washington.
The United States immediately recognised Guaido, after which some 50 other countries, including Colombia, followed suit. Russia, China, Cuba, Bolivia and a number of other states have, in the meantime, voiced their support for the legitimate government of Maduro. Mexico and Uruguay have also refused to recognise Guaido, declaring themselves neutral and promoting a crisis settlement via dialogue.
