UN Unlikely to Pass Resolution on Venezuelan Crisis - South African Envoy

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - South Africa believes that the UN Security Council (UNSC) is highly unlikely to adopt a resolution on the situation in Venezuela due to the existing strong disagreement among its members on the matter, South African Ambassador to the United Nations, Jerry Matthews Matjila, told Sputnik.

Earlier in February, a diplomatic source told Sputnik that Russia had prepared its own draft resolution in support of Venezuela and intended to submit it to the UNSC. Moreover, media reported that the United States would like to submit its own draft UNSC resolution on holding a new presidential election in Venezuela.

"None of them will pass and they know it… There will be no resolutions on Venezuela, none… Unfortunately, there is so much division on the issue… Interestingly, for the last three weeks, we have not seen any of those resolutions," Matjila said.

Tensions have escalated in Venezuela ahead of Saturday’s due date, set by the country's opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido, for US humanitarian aid to be brought into the country via Colombia without the host government’s consent. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has maintained that the US assistance is part of Washington’s plan to overthrow his government.

The South African Ambassador to the United Nations told Sputnik that humanitarian aid should enter Venezuela only if the government of President Nicolas Maduro agrees to authorize it.

"Any humanitarian aid to Venezuela must be with the agreement of the government of Maduro… They are the government. Like any other country you should go into respecting the territorial integrity of the country," Matjila said.

Matjila stressed that South Africa had a very strong position on that issue, which was based on respecting the territorial integrity of Venezuela, "respecting the authority of the current government of President Maduro," as well as respecting the noninterference in the current affairs of a UN member state.

"What we are agreed [on] is that the humanitarian assistance is given to the government of Venezuela," the diplomat stated.

The South African envoy expressed hope that on Saturday, there will be no provocations in relation to the humanitarian operation, planned by the opposition, and that the Venezuelan authorities will be respected.

"If anything happens in Venezuela it [should] be in the respect of the rule of law and non-interference and in accordance with all the charter of the United Nations… If anything happens in Venezuela that leads to unfortunate confrontations, those who did so within the agreement will be responsible," Matjila pointed out.

"We in Africa have one clear position. We don’t recognize government that comes in through unconstitutional means… In Africa, we don’t allow coup d'etat. We don’t allow people to jump in and declare themselves government, violating their own constitution," Matjila explained.

On Thursday, Maduro said that Venezuela had agreed to accept an EU humanitarian aid offer worth $2.3 billion that would be delivered via the UN system.

The United Nations and international aid groups have called on the United States to not politicize humanitarian aid.

Guaido escalated Venezuela’s political crisis last month by declaring himself interim president, with US support, which prompted Maduro to accuse Washington of trying to orchestrate a coup. Russia, China, Mexico, among other nations, have reaffirmed their support for Maduro as the country’s only legitimate head of state. In addition, the United Nations also still recognizes Maduro as Venezuela’s president.