10:10 GMT +315 February 2019
    Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks at a meeting for re-branding the country abroad, in Caracas, Venezuela February 11, 2019

    Maduro Reveals Venezuelan Foreign Minister Secretly Met With US Envoy

    © REUTERS / Manaure Quintero
    Latin America
    121

    The two diplomats reportedly had two meetings recently, despite US President Trump’s hostile rhetoric and a round of sanctions imposed on Venezuela's national oil company.

    Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro has said in an interview that his foreign minister Jorge Arreaza secretly met with the US special envoy to Venezuela, despite Donald Trump's public calls for Maduro to step down.

    According to the Venezuelan president, Arreaza was in New York recently, where he invited US Envoy Elliott Abrams to come to Venezuela "privately, publicly or secretly". He said the two officials had two meetings that lasted for several hours.

    His revelations have been confirmed by two Venezuelan sources not authorised to discuss the matter, an AP report reads. The sources disclosed that the first meeting took place on 26 January, and the second happened on 11 February. Both meetings happened at the request of the US, the sources said.

    Activists rally against US intervention in Venezuela outside White House on January 26, 2019 in Washington, DC.
    © AFP 2018 / Brendan Smialowski
    Possible US Military Action Toward Venezuela Gravely Violates Intl Law - Analyst
    The sources said the first meeting happened in a hostile tone, with Abrams threatening Venezuela with t he deployment of US troops and berating Venezuela for being allied with Cuba and Russia. The second meeting, which took place four days after Abrams said that "the time for dialogue with Maduro has long gone", was reportedly less tense, despite Abrams insisting that US sanctions will oust Maduro even though he enjoys the support of the military. 

    Despite the hostile rhetoric, the Venezuelan side reportedly saw the meeting as a sign that there is room for discussion.

    Speaking in an interview, Maduro attacked Donald Trump for his confrontational stance towards Venezuela's socialist government, but nevertheless expressed a readiness to meet the US president to solve the ongoing crisis. An unnamed US source admitted that US officials were willing to meet with "former Venezuela officials, including Maduro himself, to discuss their exit plans".

    Police secure the area during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela January 23, 2019.
    © REUTERS / Manaure Quintero
    Guaido’s Envoy Says Opposition Needs No Arms, Military Involvement in Venezuela
    In other remarks, Maduro blamed the ongoing hardships of his country on what he called Donald Trump's "infected hand" that is "hurting Venezuela" and praised the support the country enjoys from Russia and China.

    The US has imposed sanctions on the Venezuelan oil industry, effectively banning any oil purchases by American companies from Venezuela. Therefore, the Latin American country, which sits atop the world's largest oil reserves has turned its gaze towards Asia and especially India, where the head of national oil company PDVSA was this week negotiating new sales, AP reports.

    On 23 January, the speaker of the opposition-led Venezuelan National Assembly, Juan Guaido, declared himself interim president amid ongoing anti-government protests. Guaido's declaration was almost immediately recognised by the United States and some of its allies. EU member states were expected to issue a joint statement recognising Guaido, but Italy vetoed the motion, according to a Sputnik source.

