Montevideo Calls Venezuela's Guaido 'More Non-Legitimate' Than Maduro's Gov't

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The decision of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido to proclaim himself interim president is not based on the country’s constitution and is even less legitimate than the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Uruguay’s Foreign Minister Rodolfo Nin Novoa said in an interview with the local Radio Mundo broadcaster.

"Speaking about non-legitimacy of the government of Maduro, frankly speaking, the self-proclamation [of Guaido] is the same or even more non-legitimate … I will not comment on Guaido’s arguments in support of his self-proclamation … But they do not correspond with Article 233 of Venezuela’s constitution, which he refers to," Novoa said.

Given the situation in Venezuela, where there are "two presidents," Uruguay believed that holding a presidential election would be the only solution to the crisis, Novoa added, noting that Uruguay "was not setting forward any conditions."

In January, Guaido proclaimed himself the country’s interim president, contesting Maduro's re-election last May, and was immediately recognized by the United States and a number of other regional states, while Maduro was backed by China, Russia and a number of other countries as Venezuela’s only legitimate president.

A number of EU member states have also individually recognized Guaido as Venezuela's interim president after the Venezuelan authorities failed to organize a new presidential election in the country within an eight-day period set by the EU states. EU countries were also expected to issue a joint statement recognizing Guaido, however, Italy vetoed the motion.

Maduro has lashed out on Washington over its policies toward Caracas, suggesting the United States thought to take control over Venezuela’s oil assets. Maduro also accused Guaido of acting at the instructions from Washington.