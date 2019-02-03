Venezuelan Ambassador to Iraq Says Recognizes Guaido as Venezuelan Leader

"Our only place is on the side of the people, the constitution, and the National Assembly. Engineer Juan Guaido has the constitutional right and obligation to undertake the responsibilities of the head of the [Bolivarian] Republic [of Venezuela]. Mister Guaido, you are on the right side — that of the history, the people, and the constitution. [Venezuelan President Nicolas] Maduro and his clan of usurpers have crossed the line," Ramirez said in a video address, which Nacional media outlet released.
A week ago, Col. Jose Luis Silva, a military attache at the Venezuelan Embassy in Washington, voiced his support for Guaido and called on other Venezuelan officials to follow suit.
Russia, along with Mexico, Uruguay, China, Iran and Turkey and other states were among the countries that have voiced their support for Maduro as the only legitimate leader.
